BBNaija Ike Signs Endorsement Deal With PriverevauxNG

2019 Ex-BBNaija housemate, Ike Onyema, has announced via his Instagram page that he has signed a new endorsement deal with Priverevauxng.

The new endorsement deal is coming just a few days after the reality TV star was signed by premium spirit drink maker, Remy Martin.

He wrote:

When I am told people want me to represent their brand, the questions I ask my rep are- •

“Can my fans and circle afford it ?”

“Will the people that love and follow me be interested ?” “Why are they interested in me?”

“Are they reputable ?”

“HOPE THEY SPEAK MONEY 😎???”

It is safe to say that I now belong to the @priverevauxng family as their brand ambassador and representative!