Blackface And Tuface Settle Out Of Court

Recall that Blackface has always accused his former musical group member, Tuface Idibia, of stealing his song ‘African Queen’ and copying his pattern.

Tuface then slammed the former with an N50m lawsuit bordering on defamation of character and the duo appeared at the Ikeja high court today.

However, the duo finally reached a compromise and agreed to settle out of court.

They then signed an undisclosed agreement at the court shortly after agreeing to the settlement.

Read Also: Criminals Have Hijacked Nigeria: Tuface

Tuface and Blackface were former members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz musical group.