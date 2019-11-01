Buy Only Made In Nigeria Products, Buhari Urges Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to patronise locally-made products and services in order to grow the country’s economy.

Buhari said this on Friday as he declared the 2019 Edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair open.

The 33rd edition of the fair which has the theme: “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value.” is being promoted by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will run till Nov. 10 at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Mariam Katagum, said: “To this end, I want to use this opportunity to reiterate my call for Nigerians to patronise Made-in-Nigeria products and services.

“We must accept our new reality of promoting locally-made products, as it is evident that this is where our New Nigeria will be realised.

“That is why I have constantly emphasised that we must be a Nation where we grow what we eat and consume what we produce.

“This has wonderfully led to a massive nationwide agricultural reawakening, which without a doubt remains our most viable option for economic diversification as a government and nation. ”