Caring About Peoples Opinion Has Killed More Dreams Than Ever: Don Jazzy

Foremost Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, real name Michael Collins Ajereh has stated that caring about people’s opinions has killed more dreams than anybody can imagine.

The business entrepreneur further advised that it is better to care less about people’s opinions so as to become more productive.

Read Also: The World Is Already A Tough Place, We Need To Start Saying Nice Things To Each Other: Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy made this known via a tweet he sent out through his official Twitter handle on Monday, 25th November.

He wrote:

“What will people say” has killed more dreams than we’ll ever know. The less you care, the more productive you’ll become.”