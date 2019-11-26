Don Jazzy Celebrates 37th Birthday, Acquires Two New Offices For Mavin Records In Lagos

by Valerie Oke
Don Jazzy
Nigerian Music Producer Don Jazzy

Popular Nigerian musical executive, Don Jazzy, real name Michael Collins Ajereh, has announced via his Instagram page that as a means of celebrating his 37th birthday, he has decided to move his business to two separate offices.

He gave the name of the two separate business entities as Mavin creative office and Mavin corporate office.

He wrote:

“All glory to GOD for making me see another year. GOD has been soooo faithful to me. They say a fool at forty is a fool forever so Turning 37 today makes me feel like Jazzy you have only 3 more years to be a fool o lol. As I get older I strive to make sure #Allisinorder with my business.

Read Also: If We Have One Voice In Nigeria, A Lot Would Have Changed: Don Jazzy

“So In addition to my birthday celebration, we at Mavin are also unveiling our new creative and corporate spaces. We are happy to move to our new spaces. Mavin Records has grown over the years on the corporate and creative side which influenced the decision to relocate our business to two separate spaces with the corporate space in Victoria Island, Lagos and the creative studios in Lekki, Lagos. The new spaces will help us ensure our teams are happier, further boost productivity and creativity as we continue to execute our growth plans. Thanks for the love and support always.”

See video below;

Tags from the story
don jazzy
0

You may also like

OAP Toolz pleads with men to stop sending her d**k pics

Waje talks battling depression, reveals she once broke her phone

“Mans too hot” Pastor Foluke Adeboye says as she shares a photo of her husband

STAR to Celebrate 2Face at 40 With All-Star Tribute Concert

'My son believes his father is dead' - Tonto Dikeh

Uche Maduagwu Defends Tonto Dikeh’s Family Issues From Bobrisky

Photos: Ghanian Actress, Yvonne Nelson, Mocks Lagos Airport And Nollywood After Trip To Nigeria

#BBNaija: “I pity anybody that employs Cee-C as their lawyer” – Bobrisky slams Cee-c for fighting with Nina over food (Video)

“Denial Is Real, Get Help” – Kemi Olunloyo Drags Tonto Dikeh’s Ex, Olakunle Churchill

Edith Windsor, icon of gay rights movement, dies aged 88

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *