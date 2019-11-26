Don Jazzy Celebrates 37th Birthday, Acquires Two New Offices For Mavin Records In Lagos

Popular Nigerian musical executive, Don Jazzy, real name Michael Collins Ajereh, has announced via his Instagram page that as a means of celebrating his 37th birthday, he has decided to move his business to two separate offices.

He gave the name of the two separate business entities as Mavin creative office and Mavin corporate office.

He wrote:

“All glory to GOD for making me see another year. GOD has been soooo faithful to me. They say a fool at forty is a fool forever so Turning 37 today makes me feel like Jazzy you have only 3 more years to be a fool o lol. As I get older I strive to make sure #Allisinorder with my business.

“So In addition to my birthday celebration, we at Mavin are also unveiling our new creative and corporate spaces. We are happy to move to our new spaces. Mavin Records has grown over the years on the corporate and creative side which influenced the decision to relocate our business to two separate spaces with the corporate space in Victoria Island, Lagos and the creative studios in Lekki, Lagos. The new spaces will help us ensure our teams are happier, further boost productivity and creativity as we continue to execute our growth plans. Thanks for the love and support always.”

