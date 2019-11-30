Chelsea Beaten At Stamford Bridge

Resurgent Chelsea’s side fell to a surprise defeat to London rival, Westham, during their clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues started the match with some intricate passing around the Westham area and should have taken the lead in the 11th minute but for the strong reflex of their opposition goalkeeper.

The first half then ended goalie with chances few to come by from both sides.

However, the restart started with Chelsea pushing for the opener before they were caught on the counter-attack by a visitor who went on to take the lead.

The match then ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors.