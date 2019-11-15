Comedian Akpororo, Wife Show Off Dancing Skills (Video)

Popular Nigerian comedian, Akpororo, has shared a video of himself and his wife as they show off their dancing skills.

Taking to Instagram, the couples were seen dancing in a promotion of Akpororo’s latest gospel track, ‘Hallelujah.’

Sharing the video, Akpororo highlighted just how well his wife can move and dance.

On Instagram, he wrote: “Da hottest gospel dance hall song is out now #hallelujah please show me love by downloading and dance to it, link on my bio #roronationwatch my queen @jojosplace_vantage and I #newbanger #gospeldancehall it’s in all platform for download.”

Watch The Video Here: