Comedian Akpororo, Wife Show Off Dancing Skills (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Akpororo
Nigerian Comedian Akpororo

Popular Nigerian comedian, Akpororo, has shared a video of himself and his wife as they show off their dancing skills.

Taking to Instagram, the couples were seen dancing in a promotion of Akpororo’s latest gospel track, ‘Hallelujah.’

Sharing the video, Akpororo highlighted just how well his wife can move and dance.

On Instagram, he wrote: “Da hottest gospel dance hall song is out now #hallelujah please show me love by downloading and dance to it, link on my bio #roronationwatch my queen @jojosplace_vantage and I #newbanger #gospeldancehall it’s in all platform for download.”

Watch The Video Here:

 

