Comedian Akpororo, Wife Show Off Dancing Skills (Video)

Popular Nigerian comedian, Akpororo, has shared a video of himself and his wife as they show off their dancing skills.
Taking to Instagram, the couples were seen dancing in a promotion of Akpororo’s latest gospel track, ‘Hallelujah.’
Sharing the video, Akpororo highlighted just how well his wife can move and dance.
On Instagram, he wrote: “Da hottest gospel dance hall song is out now #hallelujah please show me love by downloading and dance to it, link on my bio #roronationwatch my queen @jojosplace_vantage and I #newbanger #gospeldancehall it’s in all platform for download.”
Watch The Video Here: