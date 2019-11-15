Nigerians React As El-Rufai Kneels To Beg Kogi People To Forgive Governor Bello

Governor El-rufai
Nigerians have taken turns to express their dissatisfaction after Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai went down on his knees to beg Kogi People on behalf of Governor Yahaya Bello.

El-Rufai, during a campaign rally at Kogi for Bello’s reelection, said the governor made a lot of mistakes because he is young but has retraced his steps.

Taking to Twitter to react, many Nigerians posited that the Governor, who is owing over 30 months’ salaries should be asked to go back home and grow up since he made so many mistakes on account of his age.

See some reactions below

