Nigerians React As El-Rufai Kneels To Beg Kogi People To Forgive Governor Bello

Nigerians have taken turns to express their dissatisfaction after Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai went down on his knees to beg Kogi People on behalf of Governor Yahaya Bello.

El-Rufai, during a campaign rally at Kogi for Bello’s reelection, said the governor made a lot of mistakes because he is young but has retraced his steps.

Taking to Twitter to react, many Nigerians posited that the Governor, who is owing over 30 months’ salaries should be asked to go back home and grow up since he made so many mistakes on account of his age.

See some reactions below

If age is the reason for Yahaya Bello's woeful performance as Governor, then he should return to seek reelection when he's older and have sense. — ᴀʟʜᴀᴊɪ ᴛᴀʙʟᴇ ʙʀᴇᴀᴋᴇʀ (@yemi_adebowale) November 15, 2019

Aisha Buhari insulted her husband for bad leadership, but when election came she begged Nigerians to vote for him. The same Aisha Buhari begged the people of Kogi to vote for Yahaya Bello who failed to pay 30 months salary. Hope she will beg him to pay salaries after election — M Abba (@M_Abba_) November 15, 2019

If Kogi people decide to vote for Yahaya Bello because El Rufai came to kneel down and cajole them they have played themselves. These bigots do anything to get into power and once voted in, they go back into their mini God status to oppress those that voted them Kogi, wise up!! — Elder Seun (@iamseunalaofin) November 15, 2019

It’s like this politicians think they can take us fi idiat. El Rufai said Yahaya Bello is young, so he is “SUPPOSED” to make mistakes. so Kogi people should forgive him. A man of 44, young? Have they forgotten the popular saying “A fool at forty is a fool forever”? — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) November 15, 2019

Nasir El Rufai on Kogi unpaid salaries : I hereby beg you all to forgive Yahaya Bello. Aisha Buhari :Forgive and forget all that governor Yahaya Bello has done. Buhari :#10 billion disbursed to execute that madness👆 I'll wait & C wat Kogi people would do with their ballots! — Festus Green 🇳🇬 ⚽ (@FestusGreen) November 15, 2019

ElRufai said "Yahaya Bello is young and he is bound to make mistakes" Yahaya Bello is 44! How old is Macron again? — HRM(BABYBOSS) (@tejumania) November 15, 2019