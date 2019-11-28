Complaints, Prayers Won’t Change Your Poverty Level: Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator, has stated that anybody that complains that his salary is too small is literally saying he/she wants to remain poor forever.

Also, he added that prayers or complaints won’t change one’s poverty except one takes the step towards investments.

He wrote:

“If you complain that your salary is too small to invest from, you are saying that you want to remain poor forever. Complaints won’t change your poverty level. Prayer won’t change it. The only way to change it is by investing your way out of poverty.”