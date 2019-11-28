People Who Can’t Afford N50K Shouldn’t Be Having Children – Sugabelly

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian writer, Sugabelly has sparked a debate on Twitter after she questioned why a couple decided to have a child when they didn’t have up to N50k in the bank.

The controversial character revealed that someone messaged her, asking for help over a medical issue with their newborn.

The writer had sparked controversy some weeks ago after she described veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie as a bad actor.

However, the writer pointed out that she was disappointed when she discovered the amount needed for medical bill.

