People Who Can’t Afford N50K Shouldn’t Be Having Children – Sugabelly

Nigerian writer, Sugabelly has sparked a debate on Twitter after she questioned why a couple decided to have a child when they didn’t have up to N50k in the bank.
The controversial character revealed that someone messaged her, asking for help over a medical issue with their newborn.
The writer had sparked controversy some weeks ago after she described veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie as a bad actor.
However, the writer pointed out that she was disappointed when she discovered the amount needed for medical bill.
See her post below:
Someone messaged me asking for help for a medical issue for their newborn.
When I started reading the message I assumed it would be one of these multi million Naira surgeries.
Apparently the bill is 50k.
People who don’t have 50,000 naira, should they be having children???
— Sugabelly 🌕 (@sugabelly) November 27, 2019