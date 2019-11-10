‘I Don’t Respond To Nonsense’- Actor Pete Edochie Reacts To Sugabelly’s Attack

by Michael Isaac
Pete Edochie
Nollywood Actor Pete Edochie

Nollywood’s legendary actor, Pete Edochie has finally responded to comment of  US-based Illustrator, Sugabelly, over his acting prowess which she described as ‘terrible’.

Lotanna Odunze, known as Sugabelly, had earlier gave her opinion about the acting skill of Edochie, which sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Sugabelly wrote on her Twitter page: “Pete Edochie is a really bad actor. He’s been playing the same role his entire life. Acting isn’t quoting proverbs. But Nigerians live and die by seniority, so the older he gets, the less anybody is able to point this glaring elephant in the room out.”

READ ALSO – Nigerians Blast Sugar Belly For Saying Pete Edochie Is A Bad Actor

Reacting to this, Pete Edochie, in a recent interview with Punch, hinted that he doesn’t respond to nonsense.

“I’ll be honest with you; I’m indifference to opinions expressed about me because they don’t make sense to me. If Pete Edochie is a fantastic actor, thank you very much…

“It doesn’t mean anything to me; It has absolutely nothing to do with me. If you respond to things that don’t make sense, there is that danger of reducing yourself to the level of that person. I’m mentally occupied 24 hours on a daily basis. I trained formally as a broadcaster and by the grace of God, I happen to be an articulate individual. I don’t have to advertise that, every other person knows that.

“I don’t even see most of these things and I don’t give a damn about it and don’t care. You have a right to express any opinion about me but it doesn’t mean anything to me. I have 13 grandchildren and have been successfully married for 50 years. I’m living in my own house and comfortable.

“I don’t have time for all these things… What matters is that Pete Edochie is alive, kicking and enjoying himself.

“On April 7, I’ll be 73. There are few people of my age who are active. If I start responding to individuals, it means that I don’t appreciate God who created me…”

Tags from the story
Pete Edochie, Sugabelly
0

You may also like

Photos: Know Your Beauty Queens: Meet the 60 shortlisted beauties for Miss Nigeria

#Headies2018: BBNaija Partners, Tobi, Alex, Teddy A & BamBam step out in style

Genevieve Nnaji Tells Us Why She Hasn’t Been In Movies Lately

SURPRISE: Skales Wishes Wizkid Happy Birthday On Twitter

Photos: Rihanna FInds it hard to take Her Hands Off Her Prívates As She Performs On Stage

'It is a must that married men date single women to teach them about marriage' - Counselor Lutterodt

‘It is a must that married men date single women to teach them about marriage’ – Counselor Lutterodt

#StreetLove: I Would Go Naked for N45Million- Big Brother Naija Hopeful

Tonto Dikeh Denies Pregnancy Rumours

Read Flavour Article On His Rise To The Top: “The Money Was Not Coming”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *