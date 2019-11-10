‘I Don’t Respond To Nonsense’- Actor Pete Edochie Reacts To Sugabelly’s Attack

Nollywood’s legendary actor, Pete Edochie has finally responded to comment of US-based Illustrator, Sugabelly, over his acting prowess which she described as ‘terrible’.

Lotanna Odunze, known as Sugabelly, had earlier gave her opinion about the acting skill of Edochie, which sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Sugabelly wrote on her Twitter page: “Pete Edochie is a really bad actor. He’s been playing the same role his entire life. Acting isn’t quoting proverbs. But Nigerians live and die by seniority, so the older he gets, the less anybody is able to point this glaring elephant in the room out.”

READ ALSO – Nigerians Blast Sugar Belly For Saying Pete Edochie Is A Bad Actor

Reacting to this, Pete Edochie, in a recent interview with Punch, hinted that he doesn’t respond to nonsense.

“I’ll be honest with you; I’m indifference to opinions expressed about me because they don’t make sense to me. If Pete Edochie is a fantastic actor, thank you very much…

“It doesn’t mean anything to me; It has absolutely nothing to do with me. If you respond to things that don’t make sense, there is that danger of reducing yourself to the level of that person. I’m mentally occupied 24 hours on a daily basis. I trained formally as a broadcaster and by the grace of God, I happen to be an articulate individual. I don’t have to advertise that, every other person knows that.

“I don’t even see most of these things and I don’t give a damn about it and don’t care. You have a right to express any opinion about me but it doesn’t mean anything to me. I have 13 grandchildren and have been successfully married for 50 years. I’m living in my own house and comfortable.

“I don’t have time for all these things… What matters is that Pete Edochie is alive, kicking and enjoying himself.

“On April 7, I’ll be 73. There are few people of my age who are active. If I start responding to individuals, it means that I don’t appreciate God who created me…”