Hate Speech: Nigerians Can’t Be Gagged – IBB

Former military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida, has given his position on the move by the National Assembly to pass the hate speech bill into law by stating that he knows from experience that Nigerians can not be muzzled.

Read Also: Babangida In Prison For Raping Neighbour’s 50-Year-Old Mother

Speaking at his Hilltop mansion in Minna on Wednesday while receiving the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, he added that he is sure that no attempt to gag the Nigerian media would be successful.

His words:

“One thing I have discovered is that no attempt to muzzle Nigerians will succeed,” he stated.