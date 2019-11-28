Hate Speech: Nigerians Can’t Be Gagged – IBB

by Eyitemi Majeed
Ibrahim Babangida
Former Nigerian President, Ibrahim Babangida

Former military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida, has given his position on the move by the National Assembly to pass the hate speech bill into law by stating that he knows from experience that Nigerians can not be muzzled.

Read Also: Babangida In Prison For Raping Neighbour’s 50-Year-Old Mother

Speaking at his Hilltop mansion in Minna on Wednesday while receiving the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, he added that he is sure that no attempt to gag the Nigerian media would be successful.

His words:

“One thing I have discovered is that no attempt to muzzle Nigerians will succeed,” he stated.

Tags from the story
Chris Isiguzo, General Ibrahim Babangida, Social Media Bill
0

You may also like

Gedoni and Khafi

#BBNaija 2019: “Will You Wait For Me?” Khafi Asks Gedoni

The revealing truth of Ikorodu Badoo crisis

Brand Jean

Man Forgives, Hugs Ex-Dallas Cop Who Killed His Brother (Video)

BBNaija

#BBNaija 2019: Tension As One Housemate Will Be Evicted On Sunday

Finally: EFCC Parade Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile And Raman Jago (Photos)

Why Zlatan Ibile and Naira Marley Need The Service Of A Lawyer – Kemi Olunloyo

Young boy caught eating from a refuse dump (Photos)

[Video]: Nigerians Nab 'Aboki' Selling Concentrated Drink Strong Enough To Melt A Disposable Plate

Day Of Reckoning: ‘Aboki’ Beaten To Stupor For Selling Fake Drinks In Lagos (Video)

Is Seun Kuti Now Bigger Than Davido??? Here’s what this nollywood actor said

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th December

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *