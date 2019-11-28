My Relationship With Khafi Now At Permanent Site: Gedoni (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gedoni has revealed that his relationship with fellow reality star, Khafi has gotten to the permanent site.

The fashion designer cum reality star’s major high point of the show was because of his steaming relationship escapades with his housemate girlfriend.

Since the end of the show, the duo have been repeatedly asked about chances of continuing their relationship and each time they have given their fans something to gush about.

At the just concluded Future Awards, that Khafi played host, Gedoni was queried once again about their relationship and he pointed out that their love is at the permanent side already.

Watch the video below: