Copyright Infringement: Tiwa Savage, Danny Young Settle Out Of Court

by Temitope Alabi
Danny Young, Tiwa Savage
Danny Young, Tiwa Savage

A new report has it that singer, Danny Young, has reached an out-of-court settlement with Tiwa Savage.

Recall Danny Young filed a N205 million copyright suit against over her song, ‘One,’ where he claimed she copied his 2009 single ‘Oju Tiwon.’

Via a statement signed by his lawyers, Danny thanked Tiwa’s management “for committing in good faith, time and efforts towards finding an amicable resolution to the dispute.”

The statement partly read, “Mutual efforts in this regard have been successful and our client and the defendants, Tiwa Savage and Mavin Records, have come to a common understanding and agreed on the terms for the discontinuation of the suit. Therefore we shall no longer be proceeding with the court action.”

Danny in his lawsuit in February,  also joined Tiwa’s former record label, Mavin Records, owned by Don Jazzy, in the suit.

Both parties considered an out-of-court settlement for the first time at a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos on November 6.

 

