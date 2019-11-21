Bishop Sam Zuga Reacts To UNN Witchcraft Conference In Benue

Bishop Sam Zuga
Popular Nigerian man of God, Bishop Sam Zuga has reacted to the upcoming event at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN.

The bishop has said that he will do anything in his power to make sure that the conference won’t hold.

Recall that it was earlier in the month that the University announced that it would be holding a ‘Witch Conference’.

READ ALSO – UNN Students Reject Upcoming Conference On Witchcraft

Following the announcement, students, bodies and many others have reacted to it as they called it an irrelevant event.

The bishop, in reacting to this, said: “Prof. David Ker, I can’t be a servant of the Most High God from Benue State and allow you to go by the international teacher of witchcraft, you are only not attending that conference, tell your host, the international conference of witchcraft cannot hold anywhere in Nigeria.”

