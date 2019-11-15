Court Sends Lawmaker To Prison For Beating, Forcing Woman To Walk Naked

Uduak Nseobot, a councillor, in Ibiono Ibom local government area in Akwa Ibom state has been remanded in prison for beating a woman and forcing her to walk naked, Premium Times reports.

The lawmaker was charged by the state government following public outcry.

According to reports, the victim(Ms Essien) was accused of stealing the money sprayed on the lawmaker and wife during their wedding.

However, she denied, adding that she has been a family friend with them for over 10 years.

Also, she said she only assisted the Nseobots in cooking and serving food at their wedding and that she was not even the person who helped them pick money sprayed at the wedding.

The judge, Archibong Archibong, then adjourned the trial to November 27, ordered that the lawmaker be remanded after he pleaded not guilty.