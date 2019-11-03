Cubana Chief Priest Unfollows Mercy On Instagram; Deletes All Her Photos

by Michael Isaac
Cubana Chief Priest
Nigerian Socialite Cubana Chief Priest

Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest has unfollowed 2019 Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke.

It seems the relationship between reality TV star and the club owner is strained at the moment.

The Night-life king, who threw his weight around Mercy and canvassed for votes and support for her, deleted all her photos from his social media and unfollowed her.

The reality star recently appreciated him for making her Moët & Hennessy deal possible. She wrote: “My Newest Family, God Has Done Me Well Beyond My Humble Imaginations, I am So International @cubana_chiefpriest Baddest plug”

