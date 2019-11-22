Davido Drops Much Anticipated New Album, ‘A Good Time’

by Eyitemi Majeed
Davido's album cover
Talented Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as ‘Davido‘ has finally released his much expected musical album titled ‘A Good Time.’

The singer dropped the now-trending 17 tracks musical album at 12.07 am on Friday morning. The new track was dropped exactly one day after the singer clocked 27.

The new album features several artists such as Peruzzi, Zlatan, Naira Marley, WurlD, Chris Brown, Yonda, among others.

The new 17 track album is the singer’s career third after ‘Baddest’ and ‘OBO’

The song has already started enjoying airplay since it dropped.

 

