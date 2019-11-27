Davido Replaces Missing N4.6m Eyeglasses

by Eyitemi Majeed
Davido with the new eyeglasses
Davido with the new eyeglasses

Recall that popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido recently cried out over his missing N4.6m diamond crusted eyeglasses. Well, a video of the singer shopping for a replacement has surfaced on the internet.

Barely 24 hours after declaring the previous one missing, the singer was spotted at Icebox(a famous store) buying another one. Who says money is not good???

Read Also: Davido’s N4.5m Diamond Crusted Eyeglasses Goes Missing

Shortly after making the procurement, the singer then rocked the new item while looking super dope again.

Watch the video below:

