Davido Tours Tyler Perry’s $31million Studio In Atlanta

DMW boss, Davido has shared on social media the moments he was conducted round Tyler Perry’s new studio in Atlanta.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning singer shared photos and hinted a possible collaboration in 2020.

Tyler Perry’s studio, which he recently unveiled, has been described as the new Hollywood and it has promised nothing but perfection.

Information Nigeria recalls that Davido is in preparation for his debut movie role in the remake of ‘Coming To America’

See The Photos Here: