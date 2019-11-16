Davido Treated As Royalty By Hotel Host In Dubai (Video)

Nigerian singer Davido has been spotted in what seems to be a royal treatment by the hotel hosting him in Dubai.

Receiving an order that arrived with an escort and a vehicle designed like an armoured tank.

Davido is having the best time of his life in the United Arab Emirates’s most populous city, Dubai.

The artiste who is also known to live lavishly is showing fans that he knows just how to spend his money.

In the video, he was delivered a drink he ordered while he was having a nice time with his gang at Nikki beach and resort in Dubai.

He took to Instagram to share the moment using the Instagram story features.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B45BYOzAKS-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link