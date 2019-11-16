Davido Treated As Royalty By Hotel Host In Dubai (Video)

Nigerian singer Davido has been spotted in what seems to be a royal treatment by the hotel hosting him in Dubai.
Receiving an order that arrived with an escort and a vehicle designed like an armoured tank.
Davido is having the best time of his life in the United Arab Emirates’s most populous city, Dubai.
READ ALSO – Zlatan Excited As Davido Takes Him, Crew On A Shopping Spree
The artiste who is also known to live lavishly is showing fans that he knows just how to spend his money.
In the video, he was delivered a drink he ordered while he was having a nice time with his gang at Nikki beach and resort in Dubai.
He took to Instagram to share the moment using the Instagram story features.
Watch The Video Here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B45BYOzAKS-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link