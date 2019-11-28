Dino Melaye Strikes Pose With His Dad, Ekweremadu

by Valerie Oke
Melaye
Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has shared a photo of himself, his father and former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

The two Peoples Democratic Party, PDP lawmakers and Melaye Senior looked all smiles and it appears like a joke was being shared.

Senator Melaye shared the photo via his Twitter handle on Thursday night, just always after reports that he(Melaye) had urged the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to postpone the supplementary polls for Kogi West senatorial district coming up on Saturday.

Read Also: Chaos As Security Operatives Prevent Melaye From Entering INEC Office

Melaye will be going head to head with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Smart Adeyemi. It is unclear if the electoral commission will yield to Melaye’s demand and postpone the poll.

It is unclear where the photo was taken but Melaye while sharing the photo simply road; Sen Ike, my dad and I.

See post

 

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, Ike Ekweremadu
0

You may also like

Man arrested for selling women for prostitution

PDP charges interpol and NIA to track Oshiomhole, who’s on the run

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: November 20

Nigerian female footballers go on their knees to collect their entitlements from the Sports Minister (photos+video)

Lai Mohammed

Online News Platforms Will Soon Be Regulated: Lai Mohammed

Femi Fani Kayode

Fani Kayode Accuses Northerners Of Victimizing Southerners

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th June 2019

Why Lagos Prostitute Cuts Co-Worker’s Face

Policemen allegedly beat Chief Magistrate & Lawyers for acquitting Robbery Suspects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *