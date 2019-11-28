Dino Melaye Strikes Pose With His Dad, Ekweremadu

Senator Dino Melaye has shared a photo of himself, his father and former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

The two Peoples Democratic Party, PDP lawmakers and Melaye Senior looked all smiles and it appears like a joke was being shared.

Senator Melaye shared the photo via his Twitter handle on Thursday night, just always after reports that he(Melaye) had urged the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to postpone the supplementary polls for Kogi West senatorial district coming up on Saturday.

Melaye will be going head to head with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Smart Adeyemi. It is unclear if the electoral commission will yield to Melaye’s demand and postpone the poll.

It is unclear where the photo was taken but Melaye while sharing the photo simply road; Sen Ike, my dad and I.

