Don Jazzy Reacts To Burna Boy’s Grammy Awards Nomination

Music producer and boss of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy has reacted to the nomination of singer, Burna Boy for the 2019 Grammy Award.

The singer’s African Giant album earned him a nomination in the Best World Music Album category alongside other top acts.

This nomination has got a lot of people talking on social media.

Reacting to the nomination, the music producer hailed the music star for having an amazing couple of years.

He also expressed that Grammy would have messed up if they didn’t nominate Burna.

See his post below: