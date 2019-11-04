EFCC Seeks Petition To Go After Hushpuppi, Others

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) has revealed that it would need a proper petition to go after the likes of Hushpuppi, Opasix, Badosha, and others who were praised by popular singer, 9ice, in his track ‘living thing.’

The antigraft agency made this known in response to a Twitter user @onlydotcom who asked the commission to listen to the track and do the needful.

Read Also: Days After Mompha;s Arrest, Hushpuppi Changes Instagram Bio From;The Billionaire Gucci Master; To Real Estate Developer

In the song which was banned in 2016, the singer sang the praise of Bayo Otunola, Ray Hushpuppi, Investor BJ, Baddy Osha, Opa6 and others who have almost all been accused of fraud.

See their exchange below:

The user tweeted: “EFCC, sit down and listen to the song, Living Things, by 9ice and do your work with the fear of God. Nigeria will be better for it.”

EFCC replied: Do you mean that could be a petition? Not enough anyway.