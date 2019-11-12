Engineering Student Shot Dead Few Hours To His Final Exams

by Temitope Alabi
Engineering student Murdered
The deceased

Students of Umolozi TVET College province of KwaZulu- Natal, South Africa gathered for the memorial service of a civil engineering student shot dead by armed robbers.

The deceased, identified as  Mbongeni ‘Doctor’ Mthombeni, was murdered following a robbery gone wrong in Esikhaleni.

The Incident happened few hours before he was to write his final examination.

Two armed robbers, it was gathered, approached Mthombeni and a female friend at about 8 pm on Thursday, October 31 and in the process, shots were fired, which saw Mbongeni and his friend fled the scene and ran in different directions.

The friend reported the incident at the eSikhawini police station but when officers got to the crime scene, they found no clues and Mbongeni’s whereabouts were unknown.

On Friday, students walking to campus found his body in the bush, he had a gunshot wound on his lower abdomen.

Umfolozi TVET College expressed its condolences, saying;

“He will be sorely missed by his lecturers and fellow students,’ said the statement.

Tags from the story
murder, south Africa, Umfolozi TVET College
0

