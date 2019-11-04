Ghana Is Stiill Under Colonization – Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has slammed the Ghanaian government over the economic hardship its citizens are experiencing.

The actress said the country is still colonized even with the ‘big English, long convoy and fly suits’.

In her words;

She wrote” Charley I wake up every morning wondering why we are where we are! With all our resources! We are still being colonized! It’s like we can never do it on our own! BIG ENGLISH, FLY SUITS, LONG CONVOYS haven’t done anything for us! NEO COLONIZATION.”