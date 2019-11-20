Grammy 2020: See The Full List Of Nominees

The Grammy Awards organizers have just released an update for the nominated artists, songs, albums and performances for the 62nd edition of the award ceremony.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for January 26, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. It will recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2018, to August 31, 2019.

See The Full Nomination List Here:

Album of the Year

Bon Iver – i,i

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go

H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Record of the Year

Bon Iver – Hey Ma

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Khalid – Talk

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Post Malone – Sunflower

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Brandi Carlile – Bring My Flowers Now

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Taylor Swift – Lover

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Love

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé – Spirit

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande & the Social House – Boyfriend

The Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Post Malone – Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift – Lover

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Andrea Bocelli – Sì

Michael Bublé – Love (Deluxe Edition)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now

John Legend – A Legendary Christmas

Barbra Streisand – Walls

Best Rap Album

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Best Rock Performance

Bones UK – Pretty Waste

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman

Rival Sons – Too Bad

Best Metal Performance

Candlemass – Astorolus – The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi] Death Angel – Humanicide

I Prevail – Bow Down

Killswitch Engage – Unleashed

Tool – 7empest

Best Rock Song

Tool – Fear Inoculum

The 1975 – Give Yourself a Try

Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Rock Album

Bring Me the Horizon – amo

Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

The Cranberries – In the End

I Prevail – Trauma

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Best Alternative Music Album

Big Thief – U.F.O.F.

James Blake – Assume Form

Bon Iver – i,i

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Thom Yorke – Anima

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar – Love Again [ft. Brandy]

H.E.R. – Could’ve Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Lizzo – Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]

Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo

Anderson .Paak – Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Bj the Chicago Kid – Time Today

India.Arie- Steady Love

Lizzo – Jerome

Lucky Daye – Real Games

PJ Morton – Built for Love [ft. Jazmine Sullivan]

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. – Could’ve Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Emily King – Look At Me Now

Chris Brown – No Guidance [ft. Drake]

Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo

PJ Morton – Say So [ft. JoJo]

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI

Liz – Cuz I Love You

Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload

Nao – Saturn

Jessie Reyez -Being Human in Public

Best R&B Album

BJ the Chicago Kid – 1123

Lucy Daye – Painted

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

PJ Morton – Paul

Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Best Dance Recording

Bonobo – Linked

The Chemical Brothers – Got to Keep On

Medusa – Piece of Your heart [ft. Goodboys]

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Underwater

Skrillex and Boys Noize – Midnight hour [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Apparat – LP5

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

Flume – Hi This is Flume (Mixtape)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace

Tyco – Weather

Best Comedy Album

Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time

Ellen DeGeneres – Relatable

Aziz Ansari – Right Now

Trevor Noah – Son of Patricia

Dave Chapelle – Sticks and Stones