Grammy 2020: See The Full List Of Nominees

by Michael Isaac
Grammy 2020 Nomination List
The Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards organizers have just released an update for the nominated artists, songs, albums and performances for the 62nd edition of the award ceremony.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for January 26, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. It will recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2018, to August 31, 2019.

See The Full Nomination List Here:

Album of the Year
Bon Iver – i,i
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go
H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her
Lil Nas X – 7
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Record of the Year
Bon Iver – Hey Ma
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Khalid – Talk
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Post Malone – Sunflower

Song of the Year
Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Brandi Carlile – Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Taylor Swift – Lover
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Love
Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé – Spirit
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande & the Social House – Boyfriend
The Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Post Malone – Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Best Pop Vocal Album
Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift – Lover

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Andrea Bocelli – Sì
Michael Bublé – Love (Deluxe Edition)
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now
John Legend – A Legendary Christmas
Barbra Streisand – Walls

Best Rap Album
Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill – Championships
21 Savage – I Am > I Was
Tyler, the Creator – IGOR
YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Best Rock Performance
Bones UK – Pretty Waste
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman
Rival Sons – Too Bad

Best Metal Performance
Candlemass – Astorolus – The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi] Death Angel – Humanicide
I Prevail – Bow Down
Killswitch Engage – Unleashed
Tool – 7empest

Best Rock Song
Tool – Fear Inoculum
The 1975 – Give Yourself a Try
Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Rock Album
Bring Me the Horizon – amo
Cage the Elephant – Social Cues
The Cranberries – In the End
I Prevail – Trauma
Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Best Alternative Music Album
Big Thief – U.F.O.F.
James Blake – Assume Form
Bon Iver – i,i
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
Thom Yorke – Anima

Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar – Love Again [ft. Brandy]
H.E.R. – Could’ve Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Lizzo – Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]
Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo
Anderson .Paak – Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]

Best Traditional R&B Performance
Bj the Chicago Kid – Time Today
India.Arie- Steady Love
Lizzo – Jerome
Lucky Daye – Real Games
PJ Morton – Built for Love [ft. Jazmine Sullivan]

Best R&B Song
H.E.R. – Could’ve Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Emily King – Look At Me Now
Chris Brown – No Guidance [ft. Drake]
Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo
PJ Morton – Say So [ft. JoJo]

Best Urban Contemporary Album
Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI
Liz – Cuz I Love You
Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload
Nao – Saturn
Jessie Reyez -Being Human in Public

Best R&B Album
BJ the Chicago Kid – 1123
Lucy Daye – Painted
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
PJ Morton – Paul
Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Best Dance Recording
Bonobo – Linked
The Chemical Brothers – Got to Keep On
Medusa – Piece of Your heart [ft. Goodboys]
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Underwater
Skrillex and Boys Noize – Midnight hour [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]

Best Dance/Electronic Album
Apparat – LP5
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography
Flume – Hi This is Flume (Mixtape)
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace
Tyco – Weather

Best Comedy Album
Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time
Ellen DeGeneres – Relatable
Aziz Ansari – Right Now
Trevor Noah – Son of Patricia
Dave Chapelle – Sticks and Stones

