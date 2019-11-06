Husband Convicted After Forcing Wife To Have Sex With 11-Year-Old Son

A 72-Year-Old Arizona resident named Jerry Gilligan, has been convicted of forcing his wife to have sex with their 11-year-old son while he watched.

The culprit who recently regained freedom after killing his stepdad in 1980 was said to have tortured his wife and son for months after his release.

However, the abuse took a different turn after the wife caught him sexually molesting the son in the backyard of their house.

Consequently, he was said to have bound the wife with rope, chains and poured acid on her eyes.

She was then rushed to the hospital and opened up to the police about her ordeals.