A 34-year-old North Carolina man named Brandon Helms has been sentenced to 136 years imprisonment after his wife, Mercy Lynn, gave him permission to sexually abuse an eight-year-old girl for seven years, Winston Journal, reports.

According to reports, he sought permission from his wife that he would love to have the little girl as his inferior wife or concubine who would listen to him and address him as his ‘lord.’

The wife was said to have approved his request with the girl going on to become pregnant in their faeces filled apartment as the couples reportedly mostly live in a car.

The wife is expected to face judgment on Friday, 8th November.