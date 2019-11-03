Wife Approves Husband’s Request To Rape 8-Year-Old Girl

by Valerie Oke
Rape
Rape

A 34-year-old North Carolina man named Brandon Helms has been sentenced to 136 years imprisonment after his wife, Mercy Lynn, gave him permission to sexually abuse an eight-year-old girl for seven years, Winston Journal, reports.

According to reports, he sought permission from his wife that he would love to have the little girl as his inferior wife or concubine who would listen to him and address him as his ‘lord.’

The wife was said to have approved his request with the girl going on to become pregnant in their faeces filled apartment as the couples reportedly mostly live in a car.

Read Also: I Started But I Did Not Finish, Says 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Rape

The wife is expected to face judgment on Friday, 8th November.

 

Tags from the story
Brandon Helms, Mercy Lynn
0

You may also like

Delta State Commissioner, and former Unilag lecturer Dr Hope Eghagha, Kidnapped

Jonathan Seeks Co-operation Among West African Countries Over Ebola Epidemic

Police Arrest Pastor Over Teenager’s Death In Delta

TUC Laments Absence Of Ebola Screening Device At PH Airport

Infinix Mobility Wins Best Mobile brand of the year at BoICT 2016

Police Arrests 81Hoodlums, Rescue 28 Hostages In Bauchi

Why Fuel Subsidy Is Not Working – FG

Group To NBA: Pulling Out Of Confab Was A Blunder

Ibori Loot: EFCC Wants Delta To Forfeit Unclaimed $15m Ibori Bribe Money

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *