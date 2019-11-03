It Is Criminal For Governors Not To Pay New Minimum Wage: NLC

The organised labour has urged state Houses of Assembly to compel governors to pay the new minimum wage.

Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, General-Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said this while fielding questions from journalists on Sunday in Lagos.

He said any governor who refuses to pay the minimum wage should be impeached.

This comes after the Nigeria Governors’ Forum made it clear that the state governors can only pay the new minimum wage according to their individual capacities.

Ugboaja said, “It is criminal to say you cannot pay the new minimum wage.

“Some of these leaders ride in private jet, so they can pay,’’ Ugboaja said.

 

