Expelling Students Over Social Media Posts Will Increase: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the expulsion of a student activist from FUNAAB over a Facebook post.
The former lawmaker expressed that expulsion of students and sacking of workers over social media post is a trend that is likely intensify.
Also Read: Shehu Sani Raises Alarm Over Nigeria’s Border Closure
He attributed this growing trend to the current administration’s culture of intolerance to social media criticism.
See post below:
Expelling students and Sacking workers for facebook or Twitter postings is likely to intensify in view of the growing culture of intolerance to criticisms and the establishment discomfort with the social media.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 3, 2019