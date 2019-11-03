Expelling Students Over Social Media Posts Will Increase: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the expulsion of a student activist from FUNAAB over a Facebook post.

The former lawmaker expressed that expulsion of students and sacking of workers over social media post is a trend that is likely intensify.

He attributed this growing trend to the current administration’s culture of intolerance to social media criticism.

