Woman Reveals How She Bought Two Children For N140K

The Lagos State Police Command says it is presently conducting an investigation on the involvement of a certain Mr Chukwunoso Happiness and his wife, Blessing in the trafficking of two children.

The wife, Blessing Chukwunoso was reportedly arrested on October 31st at about 8:30pm after the police attached to the Divisional police Ojo division, received credible intelligence, that the couple were involved in child trafficking.

Following the intelligence report, detectives from Ojo Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Abdullah Malah, tracked Chukwunonso Blessing (30) of No 23 Masebinu Street, Igbede, Ojo to a motor park at Alaba International Market while attempting to board a vehicle to Onitsha, Anambra State with two children.

A source, Nonso Paul revealed to Vanguard that the woman was found along Alaba International Market with two children trying to board a vehicle to Onitsha, Anambra State.

When she was questioned, she said the boys were adopted by her husband Chukwunoso Happiness from a Motherless Baby home in Jos, Plateau State and brought to Lagos. That she was taking them to Onitsha to meet her husband.”

Read Also: Jailed Billionaire Accused Of Child Trafficking Commits Suicide In Prison

However, on November 1st at about 7am, the husband was reportedly arrested by the Police and confessed he brought the kids at the sum of N140,000 from one Mama Oyoo of Jos township.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command DSP Bala Elkana said two children namely Joshua James aged 6 and Samuel Gbawune aged 3 have been recovered and efforts are on to identify their parents and reunite them.