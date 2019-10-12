How We Kidnapped Kids From Kano, Sold Them To Childless Women In Anambra: Suspect

Emmanuel Igwe, Paul Owne (Alleged Mastermind), Mercy Paul a.k.a Maimuna and Ebere Ogbodo have been paraded by the Police Command in Kano state for kidnapping and trafficking children.

On Friday, the nine children who rescued by the police have reunited with respective families.

According to reports, the kids between the ages of 2 and 10, were allegedly kidnapped and sold off to Anambra state for trafficking.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu who handed the kids to their respective families said some of them were since 2014 but were traced down to Anambra State, where they had been sold off.

The CP while parading the said the command was alerted about the mysterious nature of the disappearance of children from neighbourhood by one Sagir Mohammed Bako.

He said the syndicate ran out of luck when the ring leader one Paul Owne and his wife Mercy Paul were arrested in the process of moving one of their kidnapped victims, Haruna Sagir Bako to Onitsha.

Bako was said to have been kidnapped on September 11, 2019, on his way home from Islamiyya School, at Yankaba quarters, of the State capital.

He said, ”The suspects confessed to have conspired among themselves and kidnapped various children from areas like Sauna, Kwanar Jaba, Kawo, Hotoro, Yankaba and Dakata quarters, all within the Kano metropolis.”

Paul Owne, leader of the syndicate said hee had realized over N2m as proceeds from the crime. He said he had kidnapped and moved seven children to Anambra state within five years.

He confessed also that he sold the children to some childless women in the state, adding for each child he earned around N200, 000.