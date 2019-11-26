I Am Quitting My Music Career Over Lack Of Finances: BBNaija Star, Ella

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big  Brother Naija housemate, Ella has shared a video on her IG page, saying it hasn’t been easy since she was evicted from the house.

Ella
Ella

In the video, she said that she has been working on her music career and it hasn’t been so easy as it requires lots of resources.

Also Read: Sex Therapist, Jaruma Responds To Ella’s Plea; Sends 600k For Mum’s Treatment

Recall that recently the reality star cried out for help to save her mother. Now, the reality star has revealed that she had to sacrifice all of her resources recently to save her mom’s life.

Watch the video below:

