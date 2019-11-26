Idle OOU Students Argue Whether Davido Drinks ‘Garri’ Or Not (Video)

by Michael Isaac
OOU students
Singer Davido

In a very funny video shared on the Internet, some students were seen arguing about Davido in the early hours of the day.

The Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), students were seen arguing about the music star in their hostel.

Sharing the video, the students were seen arguing with great enthusiasm as they made their point.

From the video shared, the students were also heard dragging Wizkid in their argument.

See Photo Here:

OOU Student
OOU Students Arguing about Davido

Watch The Funny Video Here:

