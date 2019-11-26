BBNaija’s Diane Cruises Around With Mercy, Seyi (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Daine has been spotted cruising with fellow housemates Mercy Eke and Seyi Awolowo.

The reality TV star shared a video where she was seen enjoying the moment with her friends.

Sharing the video, Diane showered praises on Mercy as she tagged her the ‘boss lady.’

In the video, Seyi Awolowo was also spotted as he greeted fans.

Mercy, who was sitting right beside Daine, hinted that since the Big Brother show ended, it has been parties after parties.

