I Battled Depression All Year Long – Singer Skales

by Temitope Alabi
Skales
Music entertainer, Skales

Nigerian singer, Skales has opened up on his mental health via a Twitter post made a few minutes ago.

The singer, who recently released a new song, ‘Samba Vibes’, stated that he has been depressed for the most part of the year while still making music and travelling the world.

In his words;

“SAMBA VIBES !! Battled depression all year long while making music & traveling the world but this guy @kolawole.o.ajayi always finds a way to make me smile even when I’m mad at him.”

Skales tweet
Skales tweet

Thoughts anyone?

 

