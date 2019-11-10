I Battled Depression All Year Long – Singer Skales

Nigerian singer, Skales has opened up on his mental health via a Twitter post made a few minutes ago.

The singer, who recently released a new song, ‘Samba Vibes’, stated that he has been depressed for the most part of the year while still making music and travelling the world.

In his words;

“SAMBA VIBES !! Battled depression all year long while making music & traveling the world but this guy @kolawole.o.ajayi always finds a way to make me smile even when I’m mad at him.”

