2019 BBNaija housemate Mike Edwards and his wife Perri have opened up on how they met.

While on NDANI TV, the couple shared their love story.

According to Perri, she was with someone else when she met Mike, adding that they met in a school and somehow caught eyes.

She went on to say that Mike tried to imitate her accent and that made her chuckle a bit.

Watch the adorable video below and share your thoughts with us;