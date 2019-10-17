Mike’s Wife, Perri, Joins Nike ‘Black History Campaign’

by Olayemi Oladotun

Perri Shakes-Drayton, wife of Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike took to her Instagram page to announce that she has been brought on board by international sportswear brand, Nike.

BBNaija’s Mike And His Wife

This is coming few weeks after the conclusion of the reality show that saw her husband emerge as 1st runner up.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, she announced that she will be joining Nike for their black history campaign and expressed delight in being a part of the project.

See her post below:

0

