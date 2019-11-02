‘I Need New Pants And Bras’ – Bobrisky Laments (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Bobrisky
Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky is at it again in his latest Instagram post.

The cross-dresser has called on all the girls on his Instagram page to come to his help as he is short of pants and bras.

He shared a text-picture on his Instagram that reads, ‘I need new pant and bra’ and specifically asked boys to stay off the post.

READ ALSO – I Dreamt I Was Pregnant – Bobrisky Shares Dream On Instagram

He wrote: “My fellow girls here… I need new pants, bra. Sexy pant o pls. Guys stay away from dis topic pls. Can someone even sign me to her brand self.”

See Post Here:

Bobrisky
Bobrisky’s post
