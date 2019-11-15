‘Is It Not Penis? It Will Rise Again’ – Comedian Bovi Reacts To Pastor Fatoyinbo’s Court Victory

by Michael Isaac
Comedian Bovi
Nigerian Comedian Bovi

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi has reacted to the court dismissal of the rape allegations against COZA senior pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Information Nigeria reported that the high court sitting in Abuja dismissed the case and labelled it a waste of their time.

Reacting to this, the renowned comedian took to Twitter to express what he felt concerning the case.

READ ALSO – Why Busola Dakolo Lost Her Case Against Fatoyinbo – Segalink

On Twitter, he wrote: “Cosby took time. R. Kelly took time. Is it not penis? It will rise again.”

See His Twitter Post Here:

Comedian Bovi
Bovi’s Twitter Post
Tags from the story
Biodun Fatoyinbo, Bovi, Busola Dakolo, COZA, Rape
0

You may also like

”Ordinary Going to Court is what the PDP is advertising like World Cup” – Nigerians Throw Mud At PDP

Ondo State welcomes new commissioner of Police

Fans Trash Olamide’s Science Student – 13 Top Reactions

NUPENG Hands FG 21-Day Ultimatum

Wizkid

More Nigerians Pledge Support, Loyalty To Wizkid Despite Domestic Violence Allegations

Islamic state takes responsibility for UK terrorist attack

‘Get Out of Here’ – Rita Dominic Sends Fan Packing

Nigerian Army honours 65 Soldiers with medals

Rear Adm. Daniel Ikoli didn’t kill himself – Naval Command

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *