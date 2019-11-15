‘Is It Not Penis? It Will Rise Again’ – Comedian Bovi Reacts To Pastor Fatoyinbo’s Court Victory

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi has reacted to the court dismissal of the rape allegations against COZA senior pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Information Nigeria reported that the high court sitting in Abuja dismissed the case and labelled it a waste of their time.

Reacting to this, the renowned comedian took to Twitter to express what he felt concerning the case.

READ ALSO – Why Busola Dakolo Lost Her Case Against Fatoyinbo – Segalink

On Twitter, he wrote: “Cosby took time. R. Kelly took time. Is it not penis? It will rise again.”

See His Twitter Post Here: