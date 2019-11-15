It Is Wrong For A Man To Kneel Down To Propose To His Lover: Pete Edochie

by Eyitemi Majeed
Pete edochie
Respected Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has slammed men who go on their knees to propose to their lovers by stating that such is not African, and is wrong.

Speaking during an interview with Saturday Beat, the respected actor added that he didn’t kneel down to propose to his wife and they have managed to stay together for 50 years.

“Kneeling to propose to a woman is white people’s culture because women dominate there and have more right than men, it is not the African man’s ways”

“I didn’t kneel to propose to my wife and we’ve stayed 50years in our marriage, I took my time to woo her, when it’s time to settle down, I asked if she’ll marry me and that was it”, he said.

