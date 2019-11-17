KogiDecides: Melaye Raises Alarm, Says INEC Officials Are Rigging Election Results In Kabba

As Nigerians await the result of the Kogi governorship poll and National Assembly poll for the west senatorial district of the state, Dino Melaye has taken to his Twitter handle to cry out over claims that figures have been changed across the local government collation centers.

Dino who is equally contesting the election after court sacked him and ordered a fresh election in his senatorial district equally accused the INEC returning officers of compromise.

He wrote:

“Figures been changed across the Local Government collation centers. Absolute compromise by returning officers.

“Rigging going on at INEC in Kabba now. Speaker Kola, Taofik and commissioner of Agric all inside INEC. Rejected Egbeda and Oke ofin results entered. Oke Koko ward clearly won with over 1000 difference in favour of Pdp cancelled. Odolu too cancelled. What a compromise.”

