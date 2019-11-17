KogiDecides: Melaye Raises Alarm, Says INEC Officials Are Rigging Election Results In Kabba

by Eyitemi Majeed
Senator Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye

As Nigerians await the result of the Kogi governorship poll and National Assembly poll for the west senatorial district of the state, Dino Melaye has taken to his Twitter handle to cry out over claims that figures have been changed across the local government collation centers.

Read Also: KogiDecides: Dino Melaye Spotted Giving Money To Woman To Provide Akara For Electorates (VIDEO)

Dino who is equally contesting the election after court sacked him and ordered a fresh election in his senatorial district equally accused the INEC returning officers of compromise.

He wrote:

“Figures been changed across the Local Government collation centers. Absolute compromise by returning officers.

“Rigging going on at INEC in Kabba now. Speaker Kola, Taofik and commissioner of Agric all inside INEC. Rejected Egbeda and Oke ofin results entered. Oke Koko ward clearly won with over 1000 difference in favour of Pdp cancelled. Odolu too cancelled. What a compromise.”

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, inec, Kogi guber
0

You may also like

Assassination Attempt On Jonathan: Police Confirm Arrest Of Suspects

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele Photoshops Genevieve Nnaji’s Bikini Photo

Governor Wike

Wike Reacts To Video Of SARS Operatives Killing Suspected Robbers In Lagos

Police accuses Obas, and community leaders of aiding crime in Ikorodu

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: December 4

8 funny tweets about today’s harmattan

Three Soldiers, One Airforce officer arrested for stealing solar panels worth N100m

FG Invites BBOG For Search Of Chibok Girls In Sambisa Forest

Daddy Freeze Reacts After He Was Accused Of Taking 100k Bribe From Artistes Before Playing Their Songs On Radio

‘What Has Respect For Elders Done For Nigeria?’ – Daddy Freeze Reacts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *