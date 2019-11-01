Lagos Court Remands Man Who Slammed Baby’s Head On Hard Floor

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded one Ayobami Isiaka(24), in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Isiaka with culpable homicide after he was said to have grabbed the deceased one-year-old child from his mother’s back before slamming him on the hard floor.

Magistrate T.A. Agbona, who refused to take Isiaka’s plea, ordered that he be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Ikoyi.

The magistrate ordered the police to return the defendant to prison until an outcome of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP).

He ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the DPP for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Dec 2 for mention.