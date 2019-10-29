Police Officer Harasses Nursing Mother Carrying 2-Month-Old Baby In Owerri

by Temitope Alabi
Police
Police

A video has surfaced online showing the moment some policemen harassed a nursing mother in Owerri, Imo state capital.

The video captured one of the officers pushing a nursing mother carrying her two-month-old baby into a car.

According to reports, the woman was allegedly arrested by unidentified police officers who claim that her husband is an internet fraudster.

The security operatives reportedly came to her home with no warrant or means of identification.

Read Also: Police Officer Shoots Unarmed Teenager; Gets Commendation From Colleagues (Video)

@thacutearies wrote “Nigeria Nigeria

“They arrested and assaulted a lady with a 2months old baby without any proper investigation, no warrant no identification.

“Just because they suspect her husband to be an internet fraudster……………Owerri y’all should be on Guard please.”

Tags from the story
internet fraud, police brutality
0

You may also like

Extradition Suit: Group Raises Alarm Over Trend Of Kashamu’s Cases Appearing Before ‘Specific Judges’

Extradition Suit: Group Raises Alarm Over Trend Of Kashamu’s Cases Appearing Before ‘Specific Judges’

NCP To Protest Against ‘Crazy Bills’, Hike In Electricity Tariff

Army Kills 7 Boko Haram Suspects In Borno

Village Head, 2 Policemen, One Other Slaughtered In Maiduguri

LG Chairman Nominee Fails To Recite National Anthem, Pledge 7 Times

LASG Mulls Bicycle Lanes On Major Roads, Says “We’ll Encourage Offices To Provide Showers”

Fashola Launches Law Enforcement Training Institute In Lagos

Ikoyi Prison To Be Relocated – Lagos Commissioner

US Issues Travel Warning For Citizens In Abuja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *