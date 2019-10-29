Police Officer Harasses Nursing Mother Carrying 2-Month-Old Baby In Owerri

A video has surfaced online showing the moment some policemen harassed a nursing mother in Owerri, Imo state capital.

The video captured one of the officers pushing a nursing mother carrying her two-month-old baby into a car.

According to reports, the woman was allegedly arrested by unidentified police officers who claim that her husband is an internet fraudster.

The security operatives reportedly came to her home with no warrant or means of identification.

@thacutearies wrote “Nigeria Nigeria

“They arrested and assaulted a lady with a 2months old baby without any proper investigation, no warrant no identification.

“Just because they suspect her husband to be an internet fraudster……………Owerri y’all should be on Guard please.”