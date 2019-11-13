Man Burns Holy Bible; Claims, It’s A ‘Powerless Book’ (Video)

by Michael Isaac

A Ghanaian man has made a viral video where he was seen burning the Holy Bible, saying that the Christians have been brainwashed to think the Bible has any powers.

According to the unidentified man, he was tired of believing in God and believing in the Bible, hence, it should be burnt.

Ranting in his local language, the man expressed his worries as he tore the pages and eventually set them ablaze.

READ ALSO – Ghanaian Pastor Tears Bible; Feeds His Church Members With It

This act is unacceptable to Christians, however, the man has expressed his frustration in the entire practice that is Christianity.

Watch Video Below:

1

  • This cannot stop the gospel of Jesus Christ. So there is nothing special about his action He is only try to create a scene. We have people like Saul who was persecuting the christian but one he encountered his Savior and regretted ever taking that evil
    step. Christ be mercy unto him .

    Reply

