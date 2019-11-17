Man Nabbed While Trying To Steal Pants From Female Hostel

A yet to be identified man has been nabbed while trying to steal panties from a young lady.

According to reports, the suspect tried stealing the panties from an apartment of a female student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Read Also: Photos/Video: Police Arrest FUTA Students Who Beat Up Female Student

The man has since been mercilessly beaten by angry mob present at the scene of the incident.

This is coming barely hours after some FUTA students were arrested and suspended indefinitely for beating up a 100 Level student whose name was given as Bolu.

Watch the video of the pantie thief below;

Man nabbed after stealing panties from a #FUTA student's apartment

