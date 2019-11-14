Mavin Singer, Dija Expecting Third Child With Husband (Photo)

Afro-music singer Dija has announced her expecting of a child with her husband.

The singer who shared the news on Instagram mentioned that this would be their third child.

She also expressed her gratitude as she shared a photo of herself.

The Mavin singer wrote: “Mummy of three loading… Our third child on the way… Alhamdullilah.”

See Post Here: