Mavin Singer, Dija Expecting Third Child With Husband (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Mavin Singer Dija
Mavin Singer Dija

Afro-music singer Dija has announced her expecting of a child with her husband.

The singer who shared the news on Instagram mentioned that this would be their third child.

She also expressed her gratitude as she shared a photo of herself.

Also taking to social media she shared a photo of herself as she announced the news.

The Mavin singer wrote: “Mummy of three loading… Our third child on the way… Alhamdullilah.”

See Post Here:

Singer Dija
Mavin Singer Dija’s Post
0

