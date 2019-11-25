Mompha Arrives Court For His Hearing (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Ismaila Mustapha
Mompha

Popular Instagram big boy, Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha has arrived the court ahead of his hearing holding on Monday.

The Dubai based big boy is facing charges bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering.

Also, the self-acclaimed Bureau de change operator has equally slammed the Economic and Financial Crime Commission with a N5m charge for unlawful detention.

Mompha is popular on social media for flaunting extravagant lifestyles.

At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of five wristwatches valued at over N60 million.

Watch the video below:

