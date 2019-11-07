Most Trucks Plying Nigerians Roads Older Than Many Nigerians: FRSC Commander

The Lagos state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Hyginus Omeje on Wednesday stated that most of the trucks on the Nigerian roads are too old.

According to Omege, while speaking on truck-related accidents and the need to regulate movement of the vehicles in the state, most of the trucks are older than many Nigerians, including himself.

He stressed that not only are the trucks old, they lack road worthiness owing to overuse and poor maintenance.

“Most of these vehicles that we have on our roads, particularly trucks, tankers and trailers are overage,” Omege said.

“They are old and need to be replaced but the economy is not telling the operators to do the needful.

“Most of the trucks on our roads are actually old, older than you and I. They need to be changed to further enhance safety on the roads.

“At times, you see a truck having a lone crash and you begin to ask of the cause. The cause may be that the driver slept off or the truck not mechanically sound and being managed.”

Read Also: Aba Women Issue Ultimatum To Governor Ikpeazu To Fix Bad Roads, Pay Salaries In Abia

“The issue of the road is even a double-edged sword. We have had cases where some sections of the road that were well-expanded and rehabilitated witnessed fatal crashes when drivers wanted to finish their speedometer,” he said.

“Good roads can cause crashes; bad roads can also cause crashes.

“It is expected from that man behind the wheel to use the road in line with laid-down rules and regulations.

“If we can obey traffic rules and regulations and drive defensive, we can avoid all these crashes. Many times, vehicles that are not roadworthy are being managed by their drivers.”